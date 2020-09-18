Abundant sunshine this weekend, close to record chilly mornings

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 67

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Low 42

Saturday: Sunny, cool. High 66

Sunday: Brilliant sunshine. 43/69

Monday: Sunny, pleasant. 45/71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Very large Canadian high pressure centered in the northern Great Lakes reaches into the Ohio Valley and beyond today. Expect bright sunshine with only a few decorative clouds. Coupled with a brisk north wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour it will be a pretty cool day with high temperatures as much as ten degrees below normal. The Columbus high will be about 68. Average is 76.

Tonight, under clear skies, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be lighter to the point that some sheltered locations and valleys to the north may get cold enough for some patchy frost. The low in the city will be near 40.

Saturday will be more like a mid-October day. It will be sunny and crisp with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be similar though it will be a few degrees milder.

By Monday winds will shift to the south-southeast as the Canadian high continues to migrate to the east. Tuesday is the first day of Fall and it will feel like it.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!!

-Bob