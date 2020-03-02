A wet start to the first work week of March

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Rain showers, mild, breezy. High 50

Tonight: More showers, mild, lighter winds. Low 36

Tuesday: Mainly morning showers, warmer. High 54

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy. 35/53

Thursday: Increasing clouds, showers late. 33/52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Atmospheric moisture has been on the uptick all night ahead of a northerly weather system. Along with it, surface low pressure is scooting through the Great Lakes this morning and an associated cold front will move into northwestern Ohio. Showers will be likely today as well as moderate winds and some gusts to 20 miles per hour especially midday. Rainfall will total between a quarter-inch and a half-inch. The high temperature will be around 50.

The creeping cold front will hang up thanks to a weak wave mainly south of the Ohio River overnight. Showers will linger especially in southern Ohio. Where temperatures drop low enough into 30s northwest a few flakes of snow will be possible. Our low will be around 38. Expect showers on Tuesday, mainly in the morning , and it will be unseasonably warm with highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday and most of Thursday look dry with showers returning late Thursday.

I hope you have a great Monday!

-Bob