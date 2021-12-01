COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers later. High 47

Tonight: Evening showers, cool. Low 43

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer. High 59

Friday: Partly cloudy, mild. High 52 (36)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 47 (35)









FORECAST DISCUSSION

A fast-moving system will move into the Buckeye State today for this first day of December. Even though we are starting with temperatures in the 20s we will be warm enough that the incoming precipitation will be rain. The showers will move from west to east this morning through this afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will be around a quarter inch. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s to low-50s today.

Showers will exit the state to the southeast this evening. Tonight low temperatures will be in the low-40s.

Tomorrow will be breezy, and that warm breeze will result into the mildest temperatures this week. The highs will be around 60.

Next up a weak moisture-starved front will sag across Central Ohio tomorrow night. It won’t bring rain but it should keep temperatures a little cooler but still above normal on Friday. With high pressure building in next Saturday will be sunny day. The next chance of rain will be Sunday afternoon. There will be a chance of a rain/snow mix.

Happy Wednesday!!!

-Bob