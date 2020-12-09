A warming trend starts today leading to wet weather this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Cloudy, cold. Temps in the 30s/Wind Chill in the 20s

Today: Cloudy morning, gradual clearing. High 46

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 29

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 50

Friday: Partly sunny. 34/56

Saturday: Showers likely, mild. 44/52

Sunday: Chance of morning showers. 36/43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today is a day of change in the weather. It’s cloudy with a southwest breeze. Gradually the sky will clear from southwest to northeast. The stubborn clouds will finally give way to some sunshine. The afternoon high will be a few degrees above normal at 46.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with light winds as sprawling surface high pressure ends up centered just southeast of the Ohio River. Temperatures will drop to near or just below freezing.

The high drifts to the east coast by late tomorrow. The warm southerly flow becomes southeasterly. The high temperature will be right around 50.

Friday will be breezy, partly cloudy and warmer with a high in the mid-upper 50s. Rain showers move into the region with a frontal system starting Friday night through late Saturday. The high will be in the low 50s Saturday.

Colder air moves in behind the frontal boundary late Saturday. There will be a chance of lake effect snow showers northeast, but it looks like the moisture is out of Central Ohio before it gets cold enough for snow showers early Sunday.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob