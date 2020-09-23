A warming trend kicks in with wet weather on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 78

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low 57

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm. High 79

Friday: More sunshine, warm. 56/80

Saturday: Partly cloudy, showers later. 58/81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It won’t take long to go from around 50 to around 70 today. Once again high pressure is in the neighborhood in the southern Ohio Valley. Once again that will lead to mostly sunny skies for the day. It will also end up nearly five degrees warmer this afternoon. The high will be near 78.

Tonight more clouds will move in with a southerly breeze. Temperatures will only fall into the mid to upper 50s by daybreak.

The next few days will be gradually warmer with highs above average. The trade-off will be the likelihood of deeper moisture from remnants of TC Beta spilling into the region later this week.

First we will see more clouds by Saturday. Then we will have a chance of showers Saturday night and Sunday. Monday will be mainly dry. Showers return Tuesday.

Happy Hump Day!!

-Bob