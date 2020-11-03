A warming trend dominates this week’s weather

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Clear, brisk wind and cold. Temp: 34

Today: Brilliant sunshine, milder. High 57

Tonight: Clear, chilly. Low 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. High 65

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm. 45/64

Friday: Few clouds. 44/67

Saturday: Sunny, warm. 45/70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure centered in the southeast is building all the way into the Ohio Valley. That will account for our beautiful blue skies and sunshine today. Very dry air will enhance today’s temperatures about ten degrees over yesterday. Highs in the mid to upper 50s will be only the beginning of this week’s warm-up. Skies will be clear tonight too. The lows will be around 40.

A huge ridge will move east to eventually take in almost all of the eastern U.S. That will combine with sprawling surface high pressure to keep the Ohio Valley dry through the weekend. That will be despite a weak wave that will bring mid and high level moisture into the region Thursday. The results won’t be rain, only cloudier skies. The un-November-like temperatures will continue. By the weekend the highs will be around 70.

Enjoy the sunshine!

-Bob