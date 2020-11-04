More sunshine and warmer weather on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

  • This Morning: Mainly clear and cool. Temp: about 40
  • Today: Sunny and warmer. High 66
  • Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 45
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, warm. High 64
  • Friday: Few clouds, warmer. 44/67
  • Saturday: Brilliant sunshine, warm. 45/70
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny. 49/72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure centered to the southeast is keeping Central Ohio in clear skies, warming weather and a southwesterly breeze. Today’s high temperature will make it into the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. It will be a mild night with temperatures only dropping to the mid-40s.

The mid-level ridge covering a good portion of the eastern U.S. will keep the Ohio Valley dry through early next week. Enough high level clouds spill into the region with a weak mid-level wave tomorrow to call it partly sunny. Skies will become mostly clear heading into the weekend. It will gradually warm into the 70s over the weekend. A strong cold front will push in from the west and bring increasing chances of rain by Tuesday.

Happy Hump Day!
-Bob

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Storm Team 4

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools