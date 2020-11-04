More sunshine and warmer weather on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST
- This Morning: Mainly clear and cool. Temp: about 40
- Today: Sunny and warmer. High 66
- Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 45
- Thursday: Partly sunny, warm. High 64
- Friday: Few clouds, warmer. 44/67
- Saturday: Brilliant sunshine, warm. 45/70
- Sunday: Mostly sunny. 49/72
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
High pressure centered to the southeast is keeping Central Ohio in clear skies, warming weather and a southwesterly breeze. Today’s high temperature will make it into the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. It will be a mild night with temperatures only dropping to the mid-40s.
The mid-level ridge covering a good portion of the eastern U.S. will keep the Ohio Valley dry through early next week. Enough high level clouds spill into the region with a weak mid-level wave tomorrow to call it partly sunny. Skies will become mostly clear heading into the weekend. It will gradually warm into the 70s over the weekend. A strong cold front will push in from the west and bring increasing chances of rain by Tuesday.
Happy Hump Day!
-Bob