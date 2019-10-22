A warm fall could be followed by a white winter

It’s not just in Ohio that we’ve been feeling the heat! Across the United States, the 2010s has been a decade of record setting heat, possibly the decade to see the most record highs set.

We started off the month of October smashing records with highs in the 90s, and globally, September of 2019 was the warmest on record. While there were some record lows broken, Columbus the last few decades saw a much larger percentage of broken records for high temperatures.

While fall technically arrives at the same time every year, the cooler fall weather does not. Since 1970, temperatures across the county have warmed about 2.5°.

While this may seem like a very small number, it has also played a factor on things that rely on outdoor temperature like a slower progression of leaves reaching their peak color.

In Columbus, our warmer fall temperatures have been pretty much in line with the country as a whole. We’ve averaged a 2.7° jump in our average fall temperature since 1970. This is most apparent in not only warmer days, but much more mild nights.

It hasn’t been just the extremes of new record high temperatures. The number of simply warmer than normal days has been increasing as well.

Even an extra week and a half of the summer-like temperatures can make a big difference. While this might sound like good news for keeping outdoor plans alive longer, it does mean that mosquitoes and allergy triggers that come with summer could stick around longer.

If this trend continues, it could lead into throwing off bigger events like bird migrations, the timing for plant growth and fruit ripening, and even hibernation patterns.

So, how do the next few months look?

Normally this time of year, we can expect to wake up to the lower 40s, and reach a high in the low to mid 60s.

According to NOAA’s 30 day outlook, warmer than normal temperatures will continue to be the norm with an equal chance for wetter or dryer than average conditions.

Of course, the farther out our forecast goes, the more it can vary. One thing that does not seem to vary much though for the winter months (December, January, and February) is the chance for temperatures to average above normal.

But, there might be some good news for anyone hoping for more snow!

Our chance for precipitation all across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley looks to be above normal.

This doesn’t just mean that we’ll see rain. As blasts of cold air move across warmer water in the Great Lakes, there’s an increased chance for Lake Effect snow. Some of this could even trickle down to central Ohio helping us surpass our average 22 inches of the white stuff.

This doesn't just mean that we'll see rain. As blasts of cold air move across warmer water in the Great Lakes, there's an increased chance for Lake Effect snow. Some of this could even trickle down to central Ohio helping us surpass our average 22 inches of the white stuff.