COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 43

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 43

Friday: Cloudy, PM showers, thunder at night. High 59

Saturday: AM rain, breezy, temp falls into the 30s. High 62 (59)

Sunday: Sunny, chilly. High 46 (29)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Today’s weather will be the most typical this week. The average low for today is 29. The average high is 43. Today’s numbers will be relatively close on both ends of the day. Meanwhile high pressure over the Ohio Valley is moving east. High clouds are increasing across the region. Despite that, with southeast winds, today’s high should edge yesterday’s by a few degrees.

A warm front associated with a deepening low well to our west will lift across the state tomorrow afternoon and night. Scattered showers will develop south of Central Ohio.

More rain showers will develop in Central Ohio late tomorrow night as a cold front moves into the Ohio Valley. The rain comes with some downpours and a chance of thunderstorms late tomorrow night. Rainfall will total more than a half-inch through Saturday morning.



Saturday, after a wet start, will be windy and colder with temperatures falling from around 60 into the upper-30s by sunset. Winds will be 15-25 miles per hour with gusts from 30-35.

Sunday will be a much-different day. It will be mostly sunny with lighter winds with highs in the low to mid-40s. It will be the first a few nice days in a row.

Happy Thursday!!

-Bob