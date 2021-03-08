A touch of spring for Columbus and central Ohio

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 60

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 39

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm. High 63

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, windy, and warmer. High 65 (44)

Thursday: Chance of showers, breezy and warm. High 66 (53)

Friday: Scattered showers, mild. High 58 (49)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Fair skies this morning mean another sunny day today. The center of surface high pressure encompassing the Ohio Valley shifts to the southeast coast today. Winds will pick up during the day as the pressure gradient tightens with a second high to our northwest. Generally it will be a 10-15 mph wind but some afternoon gusts will be as high as 25. The high temperature will be near 60.

Conditions will stay warmer than normal and dry until mid-week. Tomorrow’s high will be in the low-60s. By Wednesday evening there will be showers moving into northwestern Ohio then spreading across the state Thursday and Friday. We will be south of the front with the rain and warmer Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-60s. Behind the front as the showers begin to move southeast it will be cooler. Friday’s high will be near 60. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend.

Enjoy The Warm-Up!

-Bob