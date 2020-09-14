A taste of fall to start the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, less humid. High 75

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 49

Tuesday: Sunny, mild. High 76

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm. High 81

Thursday: Showers likely. High 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Central Ohio weather is being determined by a large area of surface high pressure which is centered near Lake Superior. That benefits us with a dry and cooler air mass. Temperatures will only climb back into the mid to upper 70s by this afternoon with a north wind around 10 miles per hour. The Columbus temp should top out in the mid-70s by afternoon drive before it begins to slowly drop.

Tonight under mainly clear skies the daytime heat will desert us and by daybreak some temperatures will likely be in the 40s. The Columbus low will be close to 50.

Winds will become southerly through mid-week. High pressure will shift from northwest to northeast. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be dry with highs in the mid-70s tomorrow and around 80 Wednesday.

Meanwhile Tropical Storm Sally makes landfall on the Gulf Coast tomorrow. Sally is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane before then. It will continue churning and raining and weakening as it moves inland and east. Thursday some of the rain associated with the remnants of Sally will reach into the Ohio Valley.

Welcome to Monday!

-Bob