A sunny and very mild start to the week with changes mid-week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny and warm. High 68

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 46

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 65

Wednesday: Scattered showers, thunder possible. High 68 (54)

Thursday: Showers likely, warm. High 67 (49)

Friday: Early AM showers, breezy. High 57 (46)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure drifting northeast near the Atlantic coast is the major factor in our weather for today. The sprawling high is holding off the next potential weather-maker for the Ohio Valley, low pressure in the southwest and a frontal system stretching north all the way to the western Great Lakes.

By early tomorrow the strengthening low will be pushing into the Great Plains and the rain shield ahead of it will be as far east as central Indiana. Skies will become cloudier here during the day and rain showers will reach the Central Ohio by late afternoon or evening. Showers will linger into Wednesday with thunder possible Wednesday.

Low number one will head into the Great Lakes Wednesday. The frontal system will continue to bring off and on rain and showers into the region Thursday and Friday. After several days in the 60s it will be cooler, in the 50s, Friday and through the weekend. It will dry out on Friday. It will be sunny and cool Saturday.

Welcome to Monday.

-Bob