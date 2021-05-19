A summer preview the next few days

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, warm, few pop-up showers and storms. High 82

Tonight: Isolated evening pop-ups, partly cloudy. Low 61

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 85

Friday: Sunshine, warm afternoon. High: 88 (63)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very warm. High 87 (64)

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid, PM pop-ups. High 88 (66)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We are definitely getting into a summer-like pattern over the next few days with a large upper-level ridge building into the region. Today there will be just enough instability and moisture plus daytime heating for a few isolated or pop-up showers and storms. Once again we can expect about 20% or less in Central Ohio. It will be slightly humid with a high in the low-80s.

Any pop-ups will taper off this evening. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight. The low will be near 60.

Meanwhile the ridge will limit the chances of rain for tomorrow and Friday. It will be mostly sunny and warm. Along with the ridge, surface high pressure will move west this weekend. That shift will give us a better chance of showers and storms this weekend. Highs will be in the very summer-like mid to upper 80s.

Happy Hump Day!!

-Bob