A Return To Summer To Start The Week

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid with patchy fog, slight chance of a shower early. High 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, humid. High 91

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, steamy. 90(71)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, late day and evening showers possible. 84(68)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A front associated with low pressure headed from the plains into the Great Lakes is lifting north across the state today. The computer models are indicating morning showers should thin out and chance will be much less this afternoon. Starting today the region will be under the influence of southern high pressure turning winds to the south by late afternoon. It is a humid day. Dewpoints are in the mid-60s and that will push heat indices into the low 90s with highs around 90 this afternoon. Tonight temperatures will only drop to mid-summer, muggy lows around 70.

The unseasonably warm weather should peak tomorrow with afternoon highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the mid-90s in Columbus. Locations south and west will experience highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the mid-90s today through Wednesday.



Thursday we start to cool down with a frontal system and a slight chance of showers crossing the state from north to south. The timing, late afternoon in Central Ohio and even later south will still allow for a warm day, just not as hot as early week.

Try To Stay Cool!

-Bob