A nice Friday then February ends on a warm slightly wet note

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, milder. High 47

Tonight: Showers, windy. Low 39

Saturday: Isolated AM showers, then warmer. High 54

Sunday: AM rain, breezy and warm. High 57 (42)

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 45 (35)

Tuesday: More sunshine. High 47(28)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure that was centered over the Buckeye State last night is moving to the east quickly this morning. It continues to be dry with partly cloudy skies and cool this morning. Moist air south of the Ohio River will be drawn into southern Ohio in the wake of the departed high. More clouds will arrive in central Ohio on that southeast breeze by late afternoon. The high will be in the mid-upper 40s.

Rain showers will move into the southern half of the state this evening as a warm front lifts north from Kentucky. Rainfall will be light, probably less than tenth of an inch amounts from I-70 to the Ohio River before it moves out tomorrow morning. . Temperatures will be steady in the 40 degree range overnight.

It will dry out and warm up tomorrow. It will be partly sunny and unseasonably warm into the low to mid 50s aided by southwest winds.

Another round of showers will develop tomorrow night and end Sunday. The high makes it to the mid-50s. A few showers will be possible Sunday evening.

Temperatures will be cooler for the first of next week with high pressure nudging back into the region from the upper Plains with northwest winds. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be more seasonal in the 40s.

Happy Fri-YAY and have a great weekend!

-Bob