It will stay warm and muggy across much of central Ohio Friday afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon in the far southern part of the viewing area. Heat index values may reach the triple digit mark.

Those who are not under the advisory may still experience high humidity during the rest of the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Tonight’s Football Friday Nite forecast keeps a very marginal chance for a quick shower, but overall skies will be mostly cloudy.

Saturday will see better chances for isolated pop-up showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. During the day expect some sunshine peeking through the clouds. As the afternoon and evening arrive more clearing will help make for a pleasant night. Highs will be in the low 80s, lows in the low 60s.

The second half of the weekend and most of the new week will be much cooler and mild. Mostly sunny skies are expected by Sunday. A larger cooldown will arrive by the middle of next week when we enter a stretch of below average temperatures.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 87

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 69

Saturday: Spotty rain chances. High 83 (62)

Sunday: Sunny and comfortable. High 79 (61)

Monday: Mainly sunny. High 81 (62)

Tuesday: Chance for rain showers. High 82 (58)

Wednesday: Clearing and cooler. High 74 (52)

Thursday: Sunshine & mild. High 75 (69)