A mild start to the week before a mid-week cold snap

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy and mild. High 66

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low 43

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 67

Wednesday: Snow and rain showers, windy. High: 41 (33)

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 50 (31)

Friday: Sunny. High 59 (35)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A weak ridge of high pressure will deliver one more day of sunshine with more cumulus clouds this afternoon. It will be seasonably warm with highs in the mid-upper 60s.

Meanwhile a cold front is lurking northwest of Ohio. That front will move southeast through the state tonight. Cooler air comes with it and the low will be near 40 tonight.

Low pressure will develop on that front southwest of the state. That will lift the northern branch back into southeastern Ohio to near the I-71 corridor as a warm front. Tomorrow will be cloudier but the high will again be in the mid-upper 60s.

Next the Big Chill is coming. Cold air from the northwest will move into the region tomorrow night. Precipitation along the frontal boundary draped across the state will start as rain, but it will mix with and change to snow showers as the front dives southeast. The precipitation will change to a mix of rain and snow and then rain showers during the day Wednesday.

Though the ground is pretty warm the snowfall rate may be quick enough for a slushy inch of accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces north of I-70 by daybreak. Morning temperatures will be at or below freezing in spots mainly northwest of I-71. Wednesday’s high will be around 40.

Thursday will be the coldest morning this week with lows in the upper 20s to around 30. Highs will be near 50.

I hope you have a good Monday.

-Bob