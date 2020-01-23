A mild day leads to rainy weather

COLUMBUS FORECAST



Today: Mostly cloudy. High 45

Mostly cloudy. High 45 Tonight: Cloudy, rain late before daybreak. Low 33

Cloudy, rain late before daybreak. Low 33 Friday: Rain, mild. High 43

Rain, mild. High 43 Saturday: Chance of rain and snow, then chance of rain. 34/40

Chance of rain and snow, then chance of rain. 34/40 Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. 30/39

Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. 30/39 Monday: Cloudy, cool. 32/41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

For this time of the year it will be a pretty warm afternoon thanks, in part, to high pressure east of Ohio. That will keep is a southerly flow of milder air. Even with cloudy skies our high temperatures will be warmer than average. It will be a dry day. Highs will reach the mid-40s.

In the meantime a storm system that stretches from Wisconsin all the way to Mississippi is moving towards Ohio. It will bring a wintry mix of snow and rain mainly into the northern and northwestern part of the state and primarily rain, all day rain, into Central Ohio. Rainfall totals will be in the half-inch category is some locations tomorrow. A rain/snow mix will be possible before sunrise early Friday. The low will be near Freezing. Friday’s high will be in the low 40s.

There will be a chance of rain and snow late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Then there will be more rain showers Saturday possibly ending as rain and snow showers Saturday night. Weekend highs will be just shy of 40. Lows will, naturally, be around freezing.

Have A Great Thursday!

Bob



