A lucky break in the weather for Friday the 13th, cooler weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. High 51

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Low 32

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain showers. High 44

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 31/48

Monday: Partly sunny. 33/56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure is building into the region. Skies will become mostly sunny in the much drier air. It will be windy and the colder air will keep temperatures from rising to much more than 50.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows dipping t the low to mid-30s by daybreak.

With temperatures near freezing tomorrow morning, there will be a chance of wet snow showers before noon that will change to light rain though most of the precipitation should be in the afternoon. It will only be about a tenth of an inch of rain that will end as a rain/snow mix late tonight. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Sunday morning’s low will be around freezing again. Sunday will be sunny, dry and cool. The high will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will be cold to start and mild in the afternoon. The low will be at about freezing. The high will make it into the mid-50s under partly sunny skies. Highs will gradually warm from the upper 50s to the mid-60s through Thursday.

I hope your Friday the 13th is a lucky day!

-Bob