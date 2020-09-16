A little warmer today then fall weather returns

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy a.m. fog, mostly sunny, warmer. High 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High 75

Friday: Sunny, cooler. 49/67

Saturday: Sunny, mild. 45/68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

With the return of southwest winds it will be a bit warmer this afternoon, the warmest day this week. The high will be around 80

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low temperature near 60.

A cold front will cross the region from north to south tomorrow. Some of the coldest air of the season will invade Central Ohio Friday and Saturday behind that front. It will be sunny but highs will only reach into the mid to upper 60s. Morning lows will be in the 40s.

A return flow of milder air reaches the region as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will return to the 70s into next week.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob