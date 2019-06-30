A little relief from heat and storms, but it won’t last

A northwesterly flow behind a weak cold front that slipped south of the region early in the day is gradually lowering humidity levels. Shallow moisture has created a field of puffy clouds.

The past two days brought simmering heat and humidity, with highs in the lows 90s. The thermometer will stay in the mid- to upper 80s over the next several days, although look for the mugginess to return later on Monday.

A frontal boundary will lay out over Lower Michigan and the Upper Midwest this week, focusing occasional rounds of showers and storms. The best chance for storms on Monday will be over western Ohio, and then the rain threat will increase across most of the state midweek as the front sags farther south.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 66

Monday: Partly sunny, more humid, storm possible. High 90

Tuesday: More clouds, warm, sticky, scattered storms. High 89 (73)

Wednesday (RW&B): Partly sunny, pop-up storms, muggy. High 88 (72)

Fourth of July: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 88 (72)

Friday: Partly sunny, few storms. High 87 (71)

Saturday: Showers, storms. High 86 (71)