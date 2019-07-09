A Little Hotter Than July

COLUMBUS FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, humid.High 88
Tonight: Partly cloudy to fair skies, muggy and warm. Low 71
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, muggy, chance of afternoon storms. High 90
Thursday:  Partly sunny, chance of showers and storms, sticky. 87(72)
Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid. 84(67)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Abundant sunshine is how we will start today. Sprawling high pressure will drift further northeast and skies will become partly cloudy as we head into the afternoon. A weak disturbance/boundary will give us a slight chance of pop-ups southeast. It will be warmer and more humid this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper-80s. Peak heat indices will be in the low 90s.

Skies will be partly cloudy, partially clearing by daybreak. Summer night mugginess returns with low temperatures in the low-70s. Dewpoints in the upper 60s will give us that humid feel.

More unstable air from the south will make its way into the region which will result in a chance isolated afternoon pop-ups tomorrow. It will be another hot, humid day with highs around 90 and heat indices topping out in the mid-90s. 

A cold front will move into the region out of the Mississippi Valley tomorrow night. That will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms that will linger into Thursday.

Happy Tuesday!
-Bob

