A last day of winter chill today then the spring warm-up starts tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy and chilly. High 46

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 26

Saturday: Sunny. High 56

Sunday: Sunny. High 62 (32)

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High 64 (34)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 65 (41)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It’s still breezy this morning. Even though the Wind Advisory has been canceled winds are northerly at 15-20 miles per hour with gusts around 45. Wind chills are in the teens. The sky is mainly clear this morning and that means a lot of sunshine today but spring is taking the day off. Even with the sunshine more chilly air keep it below normal today. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 40s.

Dry weather will stick around for the weekend and though it will be hard to tell from the morning when it’s in the 20s, Spring officially begins at 5:37 a.m. It will feel a little more like spring in the afternoon. High pressure will build into the region. The high temperature will be back into the mid-50s.

The surface high pressure over the region will move east on Sunday. That will set up a southerly flow that will allow temperatures to get back to above normal. Sunday’s high will be in the low 60s.

A mid-level ridge over the area will keep the area dry and will help push afternoon highs into the mid-60s Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday will be increasingly cloudy. There will be a chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday.

Happy Fri-YAY!

-Bob