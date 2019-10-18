A frosty morning, pleasant afternoons this weekend

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, light wind. High 62

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold, patchy frost late. Low 37

Saturday: Frosty morning, mostly sunny. 71

Sunday: Slight chance of showers early, partly cloudy. 73(48)

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, scattered showers. High 75(54)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sprawling surface high pressure covers the Ohio Valley this morning. That means we can expect brilliant blue skies and plenty of sunshine. With the high in the regional neighborhood winds will be pretty light all day. High temperatures will be warmer, into the upper 50s and low 60s. Evening temps will be in the low to mid 50s for Football Friday Night while Saturday morning lows will be in the 30s again with another Frost Advisory likely.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful fall day. It will be frosty in the morning with that clear skies, cold temps and light wind thing happening again. The afternoon will be sunny and pleasant. The high will be further east so warmer air will be coming around it into the Buckeye State. Highs will be around 70.



Saturday night into Sunday is trying to be problematic. One model is suggesting phasing between a Great Lakes system and the subtropical system from the Gulf which means at least a very slight chance of showers tomorrow night. Other models are keeping the systems separate and us dry. I’m keeping just a slight chance of rain, for now. Either way most of the day will be dry.





Enjoy your weekend!! Go Bucks!

-Bob