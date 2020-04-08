A few strong storms possible overnight with a powerful cold front moving through

***MARGINAL TO SLIGHT RISK IN THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE STATE TONIGHT***

Another round of storms well to our west will dive southeast and we will be on the northern edge of of the strong to severe storms toward 11pm to 3am overnight mainly in our far southwest counties. The best chances will be Fayette, Pike, & Ross counties for gusty winds and some small hail.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase quickly, showers and storms with front, low 45

Thursday: Mixed clouds, breezy, colder, daytime high 51

Friday: Partly sunny, chilly, high 47

Saturday: Cold start, partly cloudy, high 56

Sunday: Cloudy, showers after lunch, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

After a bumpy start we had a beautiful afternoon with lot of sunshine and highs back in the lower 70s. Tonight we will see clouds quickly increasing, and showers and storms diving southeast. Some of these storms could moving through the southwest part of the state on the northern edge of these storms.

Overall, most of us will still have a chance of some storms overnight tonight with rain showers expected as the cold front rolls through overnight. Temps will remain above normal early on Thursday in the middle 40s but will climb only a half dozen during the day to make for a mixed clouds and chilly day.

Winds will be up and gusty at times on Thursday and will remain breezy at times on Friday. Friday will be even colder with temps in the lower to middle 30s early and climbing to the upper 40s later. Saturday will see a frosty start, in fact some of us will see more of a freeze early Saturday.

Temps on Saturday will climb back into the middle 50s with a mix of clouds. I expect more clouds late Saturday with lows dropping to near normal for Easter Sunday with temps in the lower 40s early and climbinto the lower 60s later with rain showers returning with a cold front.

Expect showers to linger on Monday with highs in the middle 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be much colder with temps struggling into the lower 50s both afternoons with a good deal of clouds.

-Dave