A few showers today, more seasonal temperatures this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, few light showers, and mild. High 63

Tonight: Clearing and cool. Low 43

Tuesday: Sunny skies, warmer. High 65

Wednesday: Partly sunny, few showers. High 59 (45)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 56(39)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 62 (40)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Spotty lingering showers will become even more scattered and lighter this morning. Low pressure in northern Ohio will slowly move northeast taking the cold pool of air with it. Some showers and sprinkles may be stubborn despite drier air from the west with high pressure slowly moving in. The average high for today is 62 and just like yesterday we will be right in the neighborhood for a normal high.

The sky will go from partly cloudy to mainly clear skies by daybreak. Morning lows will drop lower into the 40s than this morning, between 42 and 45.

Regional high pressure hangs on for a sunny and warmer day tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday a weak cold front zips through the region which will give us a chance of showers. After the frontal passage Thursday and Friday will be dry. Rain returns Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy your Monday,

-Bob