A few showers, breezy and cool today before a nicer fall weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Scattered showers, breezy. High 58

Tonight: Clearing late, chilly. Low 47

Friday: Chilly start, brilliant sunshine. High 71

Saturday: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers. High 70 (52)

Sunday: Sunny, cool. High 73 (50)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

High pressure to the southwest will change our weather today. As the high begins to build into the region it will help nudge northern low pressure farther north and out of Ohio. The chances for more showers will also slowly decrease as the low retreats. The two remaining gifts from the departing low is thick cloud cover and chilly westerly winds of about 10-15 miles per hour.

High pressure will continue to build in from the south tonight. The skies will clear off. The chilly westerly surface winds combined with an upper-level trough will make tomorrow morning the coldest this week. It will be brisk and chilly with a low in the mid-40s.

High pressure will dominate the daytime weather Friday with sunny skies. The next upper level feature will push a weak front through Central Ohio from the northern Plains Saturday. That will mean a chance of showers. Sunshine returns Sunday and sticks around with a warming trend into next week.

Happy Thursday!!!

-Bob