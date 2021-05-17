A few showers and mild today, a taste of summer later this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, light mainly midday showers, mild. High 67

Tonight: Light scattered evening showers, mostly cloudy. Low 56

Tuesday: Few showers, slight chance of thunderstorms. High 77

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warmer, few pop-ups possible. High 83 (58)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 85 (59)

Friday: Sunshine and warmer. High: 87 (61)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Clouds are thickening up this morning rain showers are moving in from southwest of Central Ohio. Some light and scattered will make it into the I-71 corridor by midday. Showers will be more scattered this afternoon with most of it in the southwest Ohio again. High temperatures will be around 65-70.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with any scattered showers mainly southwest. Tonight’s lows will be in he mid-50s.

Tomorrow showers with a few thunderstorms will move into the state from the west. High pressure, in the meantime, in the mid-Atlantic will begin to affect our weather here in the Ohio Valley. The resulting southerly flow will warm us up the rest of the week. The highs tomorrow will be in the mid-70s.

The highs for the rest of the week will be in the low and eventually mid to upper-80s.

Happy Monday!!

Bob