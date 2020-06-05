A few pop-ups today before a nice weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, sticky, chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87

Tonight: Chance of evening showers and storms, muggy night. Low 68

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm. High 83

Sunday: Sunny, nice day. High 78

Monday: Sunny, warm. High 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

There won’t be as many thunderstorms as yesterday, only a few by comparison, but of the ones that pop-up some may still come with isolated damaging winds. Large hail will still be possible thanks to a disturbance that will move through the region later today. Most of the storms will taper off this evening. It will be another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight a cold front swings through state all the way from Lake Erie to near the Ohio River by daybreak. It will take the chances of rain with it. The low will be in the upper 60s and it will be a muggy morning.

It’s more of the same again tomorrow. It will be partly sunny, very warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be in the mid-80s.

It will be cooler and the humidity will begin to go down tomorrow. The sky will be mix of puffy decorative cumulus clouds and sunshine. It will be a little cooler than today with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday will be sunny, less humid and cooler with a high in the mid to upper 70s. Next comes a string of sunny, dry days with highs in the 80s. The next chance of rain will be Wednesday with rain and storms. Some of that moisture may be tropical moisture from the remnants of Cristobal, now churning.

Cristobal is not expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall, but it will be a heavy rainmaker in the south.

-Bob