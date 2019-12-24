Columbus forecast: Foggy morning in central Ohio

QUICK WEATHER

Today: Areas of fog before noon, partly cloudy. High 52

Areas of fog before noon, partly cloudy. High 52 Tonight: Sunny to partly cloudy, cold. Low 33

Sunny to partly cloudy, cold. Low 33 Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, mild. High 56

Mostly sunny, mild. High 56 Thursday: Partly sunny, mild. 41/55

Partly sunny, mild. 41/55 Friday: Mostly cloudy. 44/53

Mostly cloudy. 44/53 Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers late. 39/54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Morning!

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. Be careful driving. A few icy patches can develop on this kind of morning, especially on elevated surfaces where fog makes contact with the surface and freezing on contact.

The fog will gradually lift through late morning but will be pretty thick in spots before that. A weak cold frontal boundary moving into the northern part of Central Ohio will stall there allowing cooler and more clouds there. High temperatures across our area will range from upper-40s north to around 60 south. The Columbus high will be around 56. Tonight a ridge of high pressure will push that front northeast. Expect a few clouds and low temperatures around freezing, so it will be another cold night when Santa makes it into Central Ohio airspace.

Christmas Day will be sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures will continue to be above normal. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-50s, unseasonably warm but the warmest Christmas on record is in the mid-60s.

We will start seeing more clouds moving into the region starting Thursday and chances of precipitation will return this weekend with another cold front Saturday.

Have A Great Christmas Eve!

-Bob