A few flurries and chilly weather this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: AM flurries, mostly cloudy and cold. High 31

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of snow. Low 27

Tuesday: Flurries early, mostly cloudy. High 34

Wednesday: Partly sunny, colder. High 31 (21)

Thursday: Partly sunny, chilly sprinkle/flurries. High 39 (27)

Friday: Partly sunny, colder. High 35 (28)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Just a few scattered snow showers or flurries are lingering through the morning on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Accumulations through this morning will be less than an inch. With temperatures and road surface temperatures falling below freezing some slick spots are possible especially on ramps, elevated and untreated roads. Highs will be around freezing. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 30s.

Temperatures will drop below freezing again tonight and there will be some light leftover snow especially south. Accumulations will be very light as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow low pressure moving through the Great Lakes will drag a cold front quickly through Central Ohio. Scattered snow showers of flurries will taper off early as the front zooms to the east, leaving colder air behind. The high will be in the low to mid 30s. After a few flurries tomorrow night high pressure will bring in a little sunshine for Wednesday. It will be relatively mild Wednesday night and milder Thursday.

Have a great Monday and Week!

-Bob