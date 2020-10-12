A couple of cold fronts will keep the weather changing this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Mostly cloudy and mild with sprinkles and patchy fog possible

Today: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog early, few showers late. High 77

Tonight: Scattered showers mainly evening, clearing, breezy late. Low 46

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler. High 68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. 47/70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and breezy. 55/67

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy and cool. 41/55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front associated with a midlevel wave crossing the Great Lakes will move very slowly across the region this Columbus Day. Ahead of it expect a southerly breeze and a warm up into the mid-70s. With the front there will be a chance of light showers by evening.

Those showers will move into eastern Ohio by midnight. Skies will gradually clear here with the help of a chilly northwest breeze. Temperatures will settle to the 40s by daybreak.

Expansive high pressure stretching across the Ohio Valley will move in behind the front and give us a couple of sunny days next. Tomorrow will be the cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will have a high around 70.

Thursday another cold front moves quickly through the state and will bring us showers and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Behind the front Friday will be windy and much cooler. Highs will only be in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. Saturday and Sunday will sunny but not much warmer.

I hope you have a good holiday!

-Bob