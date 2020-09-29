A cool day and even cooler weather on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 64

Tonight: Clearing gradually, chilly. Low 48

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 67

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. 46/63

Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. 42/58

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold morning. 37/60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Though moisture still lingers the showers are gone. Watch for patchy fog this morning. Expect a few breaks but the sky will be mostly covered by layers of broken or scattered low to mid-level clouds. Today’s high will be nearly 15-degrees colder than yesterday’s, only in the mid-60s. Skies will gradually clear tonight. The low temperature will be in the mid-40s.

The next frontal system will swing through the region tomorrow with part of Central Ohio in the warm sector in the afternoon and early evening. It will be sunny and warmer with a high in the upper 60s.

Behind the front cooler air will move into the region. It will be unseasonably chilly with highs in the low to mid 60s and most morning lows in the low to mid 40s through the weekend. Saturday morning will be the coldest with temperatures dropping mainly into the low to mid 30s with no wind, the recipe for a frosty morning.

Happy Tuesday!!

-Bob