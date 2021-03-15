A colder start to the week with chilly rain this afternoon

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: PM showers, breezy and cool. High 42

Tonight: Rain tapers to scattered showers, breezy. Low 36

Tuesday: Mainly AM showers, mostly cloudy, warmer. High 56

Wednesday: Partly sunny, mild. High 58 (36)

Thursday: Showers. High 55 (44)

Friday: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 46 (35)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A lot of the Ohio Valley is in a squeeze play this morning between high pressure northeast and low pressure southwest. That will keep us in an easterly breeze between 10 and 15 mph most of the day. The storm system over Kansas and Oklahoma is the same one responsible for dumping historic amounts of snow in the west.

To our west a mix of rain and snow is advancing through the Mississippi Valley. A brief period of sleet will be possible in the western part of the state. That precipitation will arrive in Central Ohio this afternoon in the form of rain. The high temperatures here will be in the 40s, mid-40s in Columbus.

The rain will become scattered showers overnight in central and eastern parts of the state thanks, in part, to drier air near the surface. Tonight’s low will be in the mid to upper 30s.

As low pressure continues to move east so will the showers, moving out early tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be around 60. Dry conditions with high pressure will move into the region tomorrow night and Wednesday. Rain will return Wednesday night and Thursday. Friday and the weekend will be dry again.

Enjoy Your Monday.