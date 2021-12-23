COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, breezy. High 43

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low 36

Friday: Scattered sprinkles, then slight chance of showers. High 54

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High 60 (51)

Sunday: Partly sunny, cooler. High 46 (39)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High 52 (41)



FORECAST DISCUSSION

Winds will pick up out of the southwest and a warm front will lift across the Ohio Valley today. High pressure from the south will move into Central Ohio, south of the Ohio River, creating a tight pressure gradient with low pressure northwest. Low pressure with the front will move across the southern Ohio Valley. Low pressure will move across the Great Lakes. After such a chilly day yesterday, temperatures will top out in the mid-40s today.

A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of isolated light showers tonight.

Starting Christmas Eve, Friday, a warm front will lift into the region. With a few disturbances with it we can expect a series of showers to develop.

The latest model data has the chance of showers now sticking around sticking around through Christmas Day. One consolation is that temperatures will be well above normal with highs around 50 Christmas Eve and 60 for Christmas Day.

Sunday will be dry and mild. Showers return Monday and Tuesday.

Happy Thursday!!

-Bob