A chilly start today, warming up into the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy AM frost, brilliant sunshine. High 67

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 42

Friday: Sunny, warmer, High 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High 72(46)

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm, PM showers. High 73 (49)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. High 72 (55)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Once again it is mainly clear, and cold, and with light winds. You can hardly ask for better conditions for patchy frost. Frost Advisories, which cover counties east of I-71 and northern Ohio, are in effect until about 9 a.m.

Surface high pressure, northwest of Ohio, will continue its journey, at a snail’s pace into the Great Lakes. So actually there will be only a little change to the weather pattern today. Expect another sunny and dry day with light northeasterly winds. This afternoon will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure and dry air will pretty much cancel out any chances of rain as we finish out the work week. In the meantime it will get warmer each day as the high moves east and winds shift to a southerly direction. Temperatures will get back into the seasonable range this weekend with highs in the 70s.

Thanks to disturbances moving east out of the Great Plains and high pressure exiting to the east of the Ohio Valley, rain will return. It will be most likely Sunday night and Monday, but depending on the strength or timing of the disturbances on and off rain will be possible into Tuesday.

Enjoy Your Thursday!

-Bob