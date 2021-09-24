A chilly start to a warmer day to be followed by a front and some rain

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Brilliant sunshine. High 72

Tonight: Increasing clouds, cool night. Low 52

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, slight chance of storms. High 70

Sunday: Sunny, cool. High 73 (49)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (53)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

High pressure building in from the south will keep the sky sunny today. Today should also be about 10-degrees warmer than yesterday, into the low 70s.

Tonight the clouds will fill back in thanks to low pressure that is moving east across the Great Lakes. Tomorrow a relatively weak cold front attached to that low will cross Ohio from west to east. That means showers and slight chance of thunder.

Sunshine returns Sunday and sticks around with a general warming trend into next week. Highs will be around 70 tomorrow and gradually closer to 80 into next week.

Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!!!!!

-Bob