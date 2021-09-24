A chilly start to a warmer day to be followed by a front and some rain

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Brilliant sunshine.  High 72
Tonight: Increasing clouds, cool night.  Low 52
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, slight chance of storms. High 70
Sunday:  Sunny, cool. High 73 (49)
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (53)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

High pressure building in from the south will keep the sky sunny today. Today should also be about 10-degrees warmer than yesterday, into the low 70s.

Tonight the clouds will fill back in thanks to low pressure that is moving east across the Great Lakes.  Tomorrow a relatively weak cold front attached to that low will cross Ohio from west to east. That means showers and slight chance of thunder.

Sunshine returns Sunday and sticks around with a general warming trend into next week. Highs will be around 70 tomorrow and gradually closer to 80 into next week.

Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!!!!!
-Bob

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

Sign up for severe weather alerts

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Downtown DORA, expected to be in effect on Saturday

Gov. DeWine announces Vax-to-School program

12, 16-year-olds shot, getting treatment in the hospital

Bumper apple crop, pumpkins galore for Ohio farmers

Walk to end Alzheimer's

Responsible gaming education week

More Local News