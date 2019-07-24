Beautiful weather continues

We’re enjoying a beautiful summer pattern, with morning lows in the 50s, something that had not occurred for a full month. Clouds will mix in this afternoon, with an isolated shower or two, as a mid-level disturbance moves through the region.

High pressure will settle in over Ohio Thursday, bringing an other comfortable night in the 50s. The fair weather system will drift to the Atlantic Coast this weekend, setting up a return flow of warmer and more humid conditions, with a good deal of sun and a slight chance for a stray pop-up storm in the heat of the day to our west.

The next chance for widespread rainfall will come Monday night and Tuesday as a cold front drops down from the northwest.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, isolated showers. High 78

Tonight: Clearing, pleasant. Low 63

Thursday: Sunny. High 82

Friday: Sunny. High 86 (63)

Saturday: Sunny, warmer, more humid. High 89 (65)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm and sticky. High 90 (67)

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 91 (69)

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms. High 86 (71)

Have a great evening! -Ben