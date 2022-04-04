On April 3-4, 1974, a super outbreak of tornadoes caused widespread damage in 13 states and Ontario, Canada. At least 148 tornadoes touched down in 16 hours, killing 330 and injuring at least 5,484 people, including indirect storm-related deaths.

At 4:33 p.m. on April 3, 1974, a pair of funnels came together at Bellbrook in Greene County, about 70 miles southwest of Columbus, carving a half-mile-wide path of destruction through the heart of Xenia on a 32-mile march before lifting in southwestern Clark County.

The F5 tornado killed 33 and injured more than 1,300 people in Greene County, including victims injured at Central State University in nearby Wilberforce, where the storm struck before entering Xenia.

Two Ohio Air National Guardsmen died in a fire on April 17 that tore through their temporary quarters in a local furniture store in town. Ohio National Guard soldiers and airmen aided were joined by the Red Cross to assist in the aid and recovery efforts in the weeks following the storm, along with volunteers from across the nation.

Ned DeCamp, director of the Madison County historical museum, lived in Centerville at the time. He watched the formative tornado pass overhead, with baseball-sized hail falling from the storm.

The multiple-vortex tornado went on to strike the center of Xenia with deadly precision, with as many as five subvortices merging into one, captured on 8mm film by a 16-year-old Xenia resident, Bruce Boyd. The film was part of a NOAA documentary and preserved in the government archives.

The supercell continued northeast across Madison and Franklin counties at 50 mph, spinning off two F2 tornadoes between 5 and 6 p.m.

One tornado traveled 15.7 miles, first spotted in southeastern Clark County, which then moved through Madison County. The funnel made intermittent contact with the ground and stripped the clock tower on top of the Madison County Courthouse, a structure dating back to around 1900.

The damage in downtown London was sporadic because the funnel stayed slightly aloft, despite a path width of 180 yards. There were no injuries.

Another touchdown occurred in New Albany a short time later which damaged several homes — at a time when the population was significantly smaller when compared to today.

Vince Shuler, former president of the Madison County Historical Society, described what happened to a small sign (about 18 by 24 inches) torn off a grain elevator that ended up on the first farm north of Lake Erie in Ontario, Canada, traveling a distance of about 150 miles.

Shuler said, “The owner of the farm contacted Shaw Elevator, and sent it to them. The Shaw family donated the sign to the (Madison County) historical society.”

The 1974 Super Outbreak produced a record 30 F4/F5 tornadoes in 24 hours, resulting in more than $3 billion in total damages (2020 dollars).

The Xenia tornado on Apr. 3, 1974, was the strongest of the 148 confirmed tornadoes that touched down from Alabama to Kentucky and Ohio. An estimated 1,400 buildings, including several schools, were severely damaged or destroyed in the storm that affected half the city.

At least a dozen tornadoes swept through western and southern Ohio on Apr. 3, 1974. Another violent F5 tornado formed in southeastern Indiana around 5:30 p.m. and crossed the Ohio River twice, before striking the Cincinnati suburb of Sayler Park that claimed two lives. The storm traveled through a number of city neighborhoods, including Mack and Dent, gradually weakening. A third fatality was attributed to microburst winds.

Around the same time, a violent F4 tornado formed in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Elmwood Place and traveled into Warren County, killing two people. Another fatality occurred in a storm that ripped through Adams County.

Xenia did not have tornado sirens in the spring of 1974. The National Weather Service office in Dayton issued the first of multiple tornado warnings at 4:10 p.m., based on hook echoes (strong circulations with rotation) that were evident on the NWS radar in Covington, Ky. The information promptly was relayed to the Dayton office and local media for public dissemination.

A total of 38 deaths occurred in Ohio in the 1974 Super Outbreak. Three tornadoes crossed Paulding County in the northwestern part of the state.

As many as 47 people died in Indiana, where 21 tornadoes were recorded. A long-track cell traveled 121 miles from near Lafayette, Indiana, to north of Ft. Wayne, taking 16 lives.

Today’s National Weather Service spotter network and severe weather awareness programs were an outgrowth of the devastation incurred by the rash of deadly tornadoes on Apr. 3, 1974. Modern technology and high-resolution numerical forecast models, coupled with Doppler radar which detects storm rotation, have greatly improved the ability to get out early warnings that save lives.