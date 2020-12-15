2020 Solar Eclipse over South America

A rare total eclipse of the sun was only visible across a small section of southern Argentina and neighboring Chile yesterday. Thousands of people gathered in Patagonia, regarded as being one of the best vantage points in Argentina. Local authorities estimate nearly eight-thousand tourists converged on one city.

This NASA map shows the region of visibility for the path of totality of the total solar eclipse of Dec. 14, 2020. (Image credit: NASA)

South America won’t see another total eclipse of the sun until 2048.

Despite the rain and overcast sky, eclipse watchers also gathered in Chile yesterday to watch total eclipse of the sun. Some said the clouds made the experience even better, because they were able to see it without glasses the whole time.

There was a moment where the clouds opened up and allowed people to witness the eclipse, prompting cheers and shouts from the crowds. For the ingenious Mapuche community, the eclipse literally means the ‘death of the sun’. According to their tradition, this can bring about bad things, so their communities prepared for the event with caution and respect.

The average path of totality only has a width of about 56 miles (90 km), and anyone at the centerline of the totality path will have about 2 minutes, 10 seconds of totality, the time where the sun is covered by the moon, weather permitting.

A Solar Eclipse is a very rare event. It happens when the Sun, moon and earth are in prefect alignment. Because the moon’s placement is directly between the earth and sun, it is able to completely cover up the disk of the sun as it cast its shadow onto earth, creating that path of totality and giving some a feeling of darkness.

This map shows the duration of totality of the total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024. Image credit: https://nationaleclipse.com/maps

The next chance that we’ll have a chance to see a solar eclipse in Ohio will be on April 8, 2024.

This map shows the start time of totality of the total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024. Image credit: https://nationaleclipse.com/maps

A solar eclipse is an event that last beyond totality. On April 8, 2024 the eclipse in Ohio will begin at approximately 1:52 p.m. EDT, with totality beginning around 3:00- 3:15 p.m. EDT.

This map shows the path of totality of the total solar eclipse in Ohio of April 8, 2024. Image credit: https://nationaleclipse.com/maps

Columbus is not on the path of totality, but is close enough to experience a partial eclipse.