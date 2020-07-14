2020 currently the second warmest year globally

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a report showing that Earth’s surface is currently on a pace for its second warmest year on record globally, based on air and water temperatures compiled during the first half of 2020.

Temperatures in parts of Northern Europe and northern Siberia ave experienced historic heat waves. Among the few areas that were below normal for the first six months of the year included portions of eastern Canada and Greenland, a reflection of a wavy jet stream. Sections of Asia and India have also registered cooler-than-average readings over the six-month period.

June 2020 marked the 426th consecutive month with higher-than-normal temperatures worldwide.

Sea surface temperatures in parts of the North Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico have averaged 5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than normal. A buoy reading of 92.5 degrees off Virginia Key, Fla., on July 2 was an all-time record.

The slowdown in air and car travel for several months during the ongoing pandemic reduced carbon dioxide emissions around the world, but the mitigating effects on warming were temporary, as expected, when travel increased.

So far this year, there have been 10 billion-dollar weather disasters, the sixth year in a row with 10 or more such extreme events, according to NOAA.