2020 California wildfire season already breaking records

This year has been extremely active with fire season all across the West Coast, and California has been especially hit hard.

There are several fires still burning across across California adding to what has already been a historic wildfire season.

While the Pacific Northwest has been getting some much needed rain, California has not been as lucky. Even with lighter winds, without rain fires fires continue to burn and spread.

Cal Fire tweeted out that there area still over 11,000 firefighters hard at work battling 13 major fires and 8 other large wildfires/complexes.

California has seen some large fires over the years, but 2020 is already setting records. Even though the 2020 fire season is not over yet, 2020 already secured 5 of the top 10 spots on the list for most acres burned from a wildfire/complex since 1935, and 5 of those are in the top 6.

2020 has also pushed into first place for the most acres consumed in one year. So far this year more than 4.1 million acres have burned from wildfires. This is more than double the previous 2018 record.

California is getting ready to go into wetter winter months, but that doesn’t guarantee the much needed rainfall that the area needs. Los Angeles, CA typically picks up less than half an inch of rain in the month of October, and around 1 inch or rain in November.