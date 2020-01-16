2019 ranks as second warmest year on record

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– A record-tying hot summer in the Northern Hemisphere and blazing heat in Australia in December capped off the second hottest year on record globally, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA.

The five warmest years have occurred since 2015 (2016 was the warmest). The year 2019 was the warmest on record (58.4 degrees Fahrenheit), 1.8 degrees above the long-term average for ocean and land surfaces.

NOAA scientists, using marginally different data sets, calculated that the mean global temperature in 2019 was 1.71 degrees above average for 1901-2000.

June 2019 was the warmest since 1880 in the NASA data set, and July equaled the warmest during the period of record.

Temperatures worldwide have warmed 2 degrees since the 1880s. Much of the warming has occurred in the past half-century, and the past decade was the hottest on record (0.3 degree warmer than 2000-2009).

The recent warming has been most pronounced in the Arctic region, which is heating up more than three times faster compared to the rest of the world. Arctic sea reached the second lowest extent (tied with 2016 and 2007) since satellite measurements commenced in 1978.

A very warm start to January (12.3 degrees above normal during the first half of the month) kept Lake Erie ice-free at a record late date for the season.

Ohio had its warmest decade (2010-19) in records dating back to 1895. Total precipitation and heavy rain events have increased in Ohio and much of the eastern half of the U.S.

Most of the Great Lakes achieved record high water levels in July and August 2019, and some basins had the greatest levels in history since 1918. Eroding shorelines and waterfront damage have impacted recreational activities.

Heavy rainfall and runoff, with less evaporation, causes lake levels to rise. The 12 months spanning the latter half of 2018 and the first half of 2019 combined for the wettest year-long period in more than a century of record-keeping.

More than 1.5 million acres of corn and soybeans that are usually planted lay fallow due to excessive rainfall and the timing of heaviest downpours that left fields partly submerged through most of June in northwestern Ohio.

Failing sewage systems and septic tanks during heavy rain events, coupled with increased agricultural runoff that contains nitrates, contributes to large blooms of toxic algae when sunlight heat the water more intensely in the summertime.

Atmospheric carbon dioxide reached another record high in 2019 of 41.7 parts per million (ppm), based on NOAA data taken at Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory. Rising greenhouse gas levels (carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, primarily) produced by human activities are strongly linked to higher temperatures, because those gases preferentially trap outgoing heat from Earth.

The combination of heat and extreme drought, which is more likely in a warmer world, fueled devastating wildfires in the western U.S. and Australia. Blazes that raged in California and Alaska in 2019 resulted in more than $1 billion in damages.