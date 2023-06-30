COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Crews would be cleaning up in central Ohio on June 30, 11 years ago, when a powerful storm killed 22 people and caused $2.9 billion in damage regionally.

The June 29, 2012 storm known as a derecho, was much of Ohio’s first encounter with such weather. Storm Team 4 tracked a nearly unbroken trail of damaging winds at speeds of 58 mph over 240 miles. At some points when the derecho reached central Ohio, wind gusts rose to over 70 mph, accompanied by blinding rain that reduced visibility to near zero.

More than 4.2 million homes and businesses lost power as the derecho ran its course through northern Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and the Appalachians to the Virginia coast on June 30. The storm crossed over 700 miles before finally giving out.

Wind gusts reached 82 mph at the Ohio State University Airport in northwest Columbus, 87 mph in northwestern Ohio, and 91 mph at Fort Wayne, Indiana, causing widespread damage. The storm uprooted and toppled thousands of trees and blew down transmission lines, knocking out power to more than a million customers in Ohio.