Sessions, running for Senate, rejects Trump’s criticism

FILE – In this March 3, 2020, file photo Jeff Sessions talks with the media after voting in Alabama’s primary election in Mobile, Ala. President Donald Trump’s campaign sent a letter demanding his former attorney general Sessions stop tying himself to Trump in campaign materials. The letter by The March 31 letter sent by Michael S. Glassner, chief operating officer of Donald J. Trump for President, accused Sessions of attempting to misleadingly promote connections to Trump. The Trump campaign reiterated their support for Tommy Tuberville in the GOP runoff. The Sessions camp said Thursday, April 2, 2020, that Alabama voters will decide the race. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jeff Sessions is pushing back at President Donald Trump’s criticisms on his recusal in the Russia investigation when he was attorney general.

Sessions responded to Trump on Saturday morning, tweeting that the president was “damn fortunate” that he recused himself as required by law.

.@realdonaldtrump Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you're damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do. https://t.co/QQKHNAgmiE — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 23, 2020

Sessions said it protected the rule of law and resulted in Trump’s exoneration.

Sessions was Trump’s first attorney general, a position he was forced to resign when his recusal from the Russia inquiry prompted a fallout with Trump.

Trump fired back Saturday evening, tweeting that Sessions should “drop out of the race.”

….price. You should drop out of the race & pray that super liberal @DougJones, a weak & pathetic puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi & Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, gets beaten badly. He voted for impeachment based on “ZERO”. Disgraced Alabama. Coach @TTuberville will be a GREAT Senator! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2020

Trump has endorsed former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.