House Democrats set to introduce policing reform bill Monday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — House Democrats plan to introduce a policing reform bill Monday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it will come from the Congressional black caucus.



The legislation comes amid protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

The legislation seeks to address racial profiling, excessive use of force, and qualified immunity for police officers.

The bill also will try to improve trust between police departments and communities.

A summary of the legislation shows it contains anti-lynching provisions and would create a “national police misconduct registry.”