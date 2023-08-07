COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Investigators need the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect before he strikes again.

In addition to a robbery charge, Vehrnan Spence is accused of other crimes.

The U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Apprehension Teams track the most violent criminals – wanted felons. Since early June, the teams have arrested at least 99 fugitives, clearing upwards of 110 warrants.

The fugitive apprehension teams go after suspected murderers and rapists. They are also turning their eye to finding a man accused of robbery.

Teams with the marshals’ southern district of Ohio office are continuing their summer crime blitz, with the objective of taking wanted felons off the streets.

In this week’s NBC4 Warrant Watch, investigators are searching for Vehrnan Spence.

“One of the reasons we’re looking for him is the combination of warrant and warrant and warrant because he wasn’t picked up on the first warrant,” U.S. Marshals Service Chief Deputy Dan DeVille said. “It allowed him to, allegedly, commit more crimes, then a second warrant was issued by another jurisdiction and then, later, a third.”

Spence has been wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for robbery since September of 2020. He was hit with a drug charge in Franklin County that same month, and improper handling of a firearm and weapons under disability charges two months later.

“He’s already been convicted of a felony and lost his rights to be able to possess a weapon and the fact that he’s out there again is something we should be concerned about,” DeVille said.

Anyone who may have information on Vehrnan Spence is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540 or log on to the marshal’s website by clicking here.

Warrant Watch is a new partnership between NBC4 and the U.S. Marshals Service. On the first and third Mondays of the month, NBC4 will highlight cases deputy marshals are working on.