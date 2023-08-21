COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is searching for a man wanted on drug and weapons charges.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Kristol Cooper. Investigators said Cooper poses a danger to the public and that gunfire could happen in areas where families call home.

“Kristol Cooper is alleged to be part of a drug conspiracy, dealing with narcotics while armed on numerous occasions,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Daryl McCormick said.

Cooper faces charges from cases from the fall of 2022 through April of this year.

“We’ve gained evidence over the course of the investigation that he conspired with others to distribute narcotics with others in the Hilltop neighborhood,” McCormick said. “We know that he has multiple violent felony convictions, and we know he was armed during all the dealing with narcotics.”

The ATF also has agents who are part of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Team. Often, tips that lead to arrests come from the public.

“That’s what this Warrant Watch is all about,” Southern District of Ohio U.S. Marshal Michael Black said. “It’s getting the community involved, getting the public involved to help us, contact us. Contacting us through our tiplines and help us remove these violent criminals from our communities.”

Cooper is also wanted on a parole violation, originally convicted of aggravated assault.

“Armed narcotics dealers are often involved in shootings, so it’s our priority to remove them from the streets,” McCormick said.

If you’ve seen Cooper or know where he might be, you are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 614-469-5540, log on to usmarshals.gov, or download the U.S. Marshals tip app.

Warrant Watch is a new partnership between NBC4 and the U.S. Marshals Service. On the first and third Mondays of the month, NBC4 will highlight cases deputy marshals are working on.