COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Michael Black retired from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2018 and then went on to corporate security jobs.

Now, he’s taken on a new role: he’s seven months on the job as a U.S. Marshal, the first Black marshal in the Southern District of Ohio.

“I grew up in a small town in northwest Ohio, Kenton, Ohio,” Black said. “About 8,000 folks lived in that community, small farming community, just northwest of Columbus, went to the Marine Corps.”

That first career move eventually led Black to the highway patrol.

Black was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and appointed to the marshal’s office in January.

“It’s an extreme honor to be appointed by a president,” he said.

Black said the number one priority for the marshal’s office is protecting the judicial process, the judges, and the district’s U.S. attorney.

“Second priority is our Fugitive Apprehension teams,” he said. “We go after, look for, search, track the most violent criminals out there, wanted felons.”

In June, his team brought together other law enforcement agencies as part of a summer blitz that has already shown results.