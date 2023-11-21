COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man wanted for aggravated robbery in connection with a shooting near an east-side gas station has been taken into custody.

Kenneth Simmons, 20, was arrested after a report aired during Warrant Watch on NBC4, according to a U.S. Marshal.

On Nov. 9, police responded to reports of an attempted robbery on East Broad Street, when the victim was shot and robbed while sitting inside his car.

“The Columbus Division of Police is part of our fugitive task force,” U.S. Marshal Michael D. Black said. “When they have violent crimes that occur in their jurisdiction, they sometimes ask us to assist in locating violent criminals.”

Black said the fugitive apprehension team had been working to get Simmions off the street since the shooting.

“Being that he was still out running around, we wanted to bring him to justice,” Black said. “We wanted to apprehend him.”

As task force officers were planning to arrest Simmons on Nov. 21, he turned himself in moments after his profile aired on NBC4.

“Less than an hour after the news aired, he evidently saw himself or somebody contacted him and said that we are looking for him and decided it was a better scenario that he turn himself into the Franklin County Jail,” Black said.

Simmons had a preliminary hearing on Nov. 30 and remains free on bond.